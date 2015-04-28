Germany and Poland celebrate close ties

Polish and German leaders on Monday (27 April) celebrated close ties in the context of WWII memorials and the death of Polish statesman Wladyslaw Bartoszewski.

The meeting, in Warsaw, between German chancellor Angela Merkel and Polish PM Ewa Kopacz, as well as their cabinets, was the 13th in a series of bilateral “consultations”.

Merkel said: “The 70th anniversary of the end of World War II is of particular importance and highlights how far Germany and Poland have travelled in t...