Bartoszewski: 'If someone had told me in 1941 ... I would have German friends one day, I would have called him mad' (Photo: mfa.gov.pl)

Germany and Poland celebrate close ties

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Polish and German leaders on Monday (27 April) celebrated close ties in the context of WWII memorials and the death of Polish statesman Wladyslaw Bartoszewski.

The meeting, in Warsaw, between German chancellor Angela Merkel and Polish PM Ewa Kopacz, as well as their cabinets, was the 13th in a series of bilateral “consultations”.

Merkel said: “The 70th anniversary of the end of World War II is of particular importance and highlights how far Germany and Poland have travelled in t...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

