Ad
euobserver
Bundestag - the court is expected to rule that the parliament should have a say over whether further powers should be transferred to the EU in the future (Photo: Torkil Sørensen/norden.org)

Germany's top court to decide on EU treaty

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Germany's top court will on Tuesday (30 June) decide whether the EU's new treaty is compatible with the country's constitution in a judgement that is keenly awaited throughout the rest of the bloc.

The constitutional court will at 10am CET deliver a ruling examining a series of complaints that suggest that the treaty, some six years in the making, would undermine the German parliament and the country's sovereignty as well as transfer too many powers to the EU but not make it democratic ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Bundestag - the court is expected to rule that the parliament should have a say over whether further powers should be transferred to the EU in the future (Photo: Torkil Sørensen/norden.org)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections