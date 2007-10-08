Poland to be wooed by Germany and France over EU treaty

France and Germany will this week try and persuade Poland to support the EU's new treaty amid reports that Warsaw is not happy with the latest draft.

Poland's president Lech Kaczynski is to meet his French counterpart Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris today (8 October) and German chancellor Angela Merkel at the end of the week in Berlin.

The move comes after Warsaw let it be known that it is dissatisfied with the treaty compromise which does not take on board one of Poland's key demands.