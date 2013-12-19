Ad
Jean-Claude Juncker is the top candidate among the 6 EPP names (Photo: EPP)

Centre-right to table joint candidate for EU commission

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU centre-right leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday (19 December) agreed to a calendar for selecting a top candidate for the European Commission next year.

The European People's Party - the political family dominating EU institutions - was the last to set out a selection procedure for the lead candidate for the commission job, a novelty ahead of next year's EU elections.

At a summit in October, Merkel, poured cold water on the process while Finnish Prime ...

