Centre-right to table joint candidate for EU commission

EU centre-right leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday (19 December) agreed to a calendar for selecting a top candidate for the European Commission next year.

The European People's Party - the political family dominating EU institutions - was the last to set out a selection procedure for the lead candidate for the commission job, a novelty ahead of next year's EU elections.

At a summit in October, Merkel, poured cold water on the process while Finnish Prime ...