EU fines Danish pharma-giant in first 'pay for delay' case

The European Commission has fined Danish pharmaceutical firm Lundbeck €93.8 million, saying it paid rival companies to delay production of generic versions of anti-depressant medication Citalopram.

It is the first "pay for delay" case brought by the EU.

The EU's executive arm focused on 2002, when patent protection for the molecule used to make Citalopram lapsed and rival pharmaceutical firms were able to produce generic versions of its drug.

Lundbeck - the so-called "orig...