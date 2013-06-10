Germany most snooped EU country by US

The US National Security Agency (NSA) snoops on all EU member states and on Germany the most, new data reveals.

A colour-coded map of secret surveillance activities by the NSA ranks countries according to how much they are surveilled - green for the least and red for the most watched.

All EU member states have variant shades of green except for Germany, which is colour-coded orange.

The NSA tool, called Boundless Informant, is among the documents disclosed by 29-year-old Edw...