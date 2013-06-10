Germany most snooped EU country by US

The US National Security Agency (NSA) snoops on all EU member states and on Germany the most, new data reveals.
A colour-coded map of secret surveillance activities by the NSA ranks countries according to how much they are surveilled - green for the least and red for the most watched.
All EU member states have variant shades of green except for Germany, which is colour-coded orange.
The NSA tool, called Boundless Informant, is among the documents disclosed by 29-year-old Edw...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
