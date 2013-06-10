MEPs lukewarm on special powers for eurozone deputies

An idea to create special arrangements within the European Parliament for deputies from eurozone countries is gaining traction but there is confusion over whether it can work in practice.
The aim is for eurozone MEPs alone to be able to discuss issues affecting the single currency area - reflecting wider moves to strengthen the economic and political integration of the soon-to-be-18 member region.
A Franco-German paper published last week was the latest to mention the concept. It ...
