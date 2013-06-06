Britain renews attack on EU transactions tax

British chancellor George Osborne has attacked EU plans to create a financial transactions tax (FTT), describing it as "poorly designed, badly timed and unlawfully extraterritorial."

He said it would "hinder EU growth by disrupting the diverse markets used by corporates to raise financing for long-term investment … [and] undermine the single market by splitting tax treatment of derivatives into two regimes."

He predicted it would also cause "conflict" within the G20, a forum of le...