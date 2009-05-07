Ad
euobserver
A strike by metal workers in Brussels in December (Photo: EUobserver)

EU employment summit short on results

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, PRAGUE,

The European commission and ministers from the Czech, Swedish and Spanish governments agreed a loose set of proposals to boost employment on Thursday (7 May) but failed to come up with concrete measures to tackle Europe's worsening jobs crisis.

Speaking after a specially convened employment summit in Prague, commission president Jose Manuel Barroso defended the meeting's outcome saying several new ideas had been put forward that would be placed before EU leaders at the June European co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
A strike by metal workers in Brussels in December (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections