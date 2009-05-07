EU employment summit short on results

The European commission and ministers from the Czech, Swedish and Spanish governments agreed a loose set of proposals to boost employment on Thursday (7 May) but failed to come up with concrete measures to tackle Europe's worsening jobs crisis.
Speaking after a specially convened employment summit in Prague, commission president Jose Manuel Barroso defended the meeting's outcome saying several new ideas had been put forward that would be placed before EU leaders at the June European co...
