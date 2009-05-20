US urges Bosnia to get back on EU path

US vice president Joe Biden on Tuesday (19 May) urged the politicians of Bosnia and Herzegovina to get their country back on the EU integration track, warning that the alternative would be for Bosnia to be again plunged into "ethnic chaos."

"The door is open for the countries of this region for the first time in history to be an integral part of a free Europe. The US will help you walk through that door," Mr Biden said in a speech in Bosnia's parliament on Tuesday.

As for all the...