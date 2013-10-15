Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament holds 12 plenary sessions in Strasbourg every year (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs call for treaty change to scrap Strasbourg seat

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee want to the revise the EU treaties to put an end to the monthly trek to Strasbourg.

The committee on Monday (14 October) said the European Parliament should be allowed to determine the location of its seat in an effort to save millions of euros, cut carbon emissions, and streamline legislative procedures because of increased workloads.

The European Parliament is located in Brussels but deputies are required to h...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU commission proposes six percent budget cut
