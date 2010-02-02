Berlusconi 'dreams' of Israel becoming an EU member

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi began a three-day tour of Israel on Monday (1 February) by saying he wants the Jewish state to join the EU.

The Italian leader brought seven cabinet ministers along on the trip to underline the importance of bilateral ties.

"This shows that we consider Israel one of the European countries, and you, Benjamin, you know - because I told you years ago and reiterated in our meeting in Cernobbio near Lake Como - that as long as I am one of the s...