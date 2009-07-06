France lays down the law on Turkey's EU progress

France has warned Sweden to respect its views on Turkey's EU membership negotiations during its EU presidency, saying it will tolerate the two sides moving closer only in certain areas.

"Everybody knows that as regards enlargement we don't have exactly the same position as regards Turkey," said French president Nicolas Sarkozy following a meeting with his Swedish counterpart Fredrik Reinfeldt on Friday (3 July).

"I am very sensitive to the fact that the chairman of Europe has to t...