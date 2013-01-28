EU institutions mark out 'red lines' ahead of budget summit

EU politicians are squaring up for a showdown on the bloc's seven year budget ahead of next week's summit.
Both the European Parliament and Commission set out their respective stalls on Friday (25 January).
"The further away the figures are from the Commission figures then the higher the possibility of a No," European Parliament President Martin Schulz told reporters. Schultz added that the Commission's proposal reflects "what Europe actually needs."
Schultz also reminded me...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
