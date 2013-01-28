Ad
euobserver
Lewandowski - The EU budget will have to do "more with less" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU institutions mark out 'red lines' ahead of budget summit

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU politicians are squaring up for a showdown on the bloc's seven year budget ahead of next week's summit.

Both the European Parliament and Commission set out their respective stalls on Friday (25 January).

"The further away the figures are from the Commission figures then the higher the possibility of a No," European Parliament President Martin Schulz told reporters. Schultz added that the Commission's proposal reflects "what Europe actually needs."

Schultz also reminded me...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU budget summit exposes weak Franco-German relations
France and Poland main winners in first round of EU budget talks
Germany wants EU budget summit in February
EU budget agreed after MEPs settle for €3.8bn spending hike
Lewandowski - The EU budget will have to do "more with less" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections