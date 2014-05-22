Ad
Gazprom's $400 billion deal with China is the richest gas contract ever negotiated (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russia-China deal overshadows talk of EU energy union

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU's lack of a common energy policy costs the bloc €30 billion per year, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk told a conference of European energy experts on Wednesday (21 May).

But talks about the possibility of an EU energy union were immediately overshadowed by news that Russia and China have agreed a gas contract estimated to be worth over $400 billion (€300bn) over 30 years.

Signed off by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Shanghai, the 30-year contract with Chi...

Benjamin Fox

