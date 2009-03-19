Ad
Mr Barroso - all set for a second term? (Photo: ec.europa)

Centre-right backs Barroso for second term

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Centre-right politicians in the European Union have backed Jose Manuel Barroso to have a second five-year term as head of the European Commission.

A gathering of the European People's Party (EPP), home to both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy's political parties, on Thursday (19 March) agreed to give its political blessing to the Portuguese politician, who has often indicated his interest in a second term.

"[Mr] Barroso has a broad appeal in all...

