New Czech government unveiled ahead of Lisbon vote

The Czech Republic on Tuesday (5 May) named the new team of men and women set to run the EU presidency until the end of June. The announcement came on the eve of the Czech senate's vote on the Lisbon treaty on Wednesday.

Incoming prime minister and professional statistician Jan Fischer has nominated 48-year old deputy foreign minister Jan Kohout to take over as foreign minister. The ex-Communist Party member is a former Czech ambassador to the EU and UN, who also took part in drafting ...