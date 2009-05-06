Ad
euobserver
The Czech senate will have its 15 minutes of EU fame on Wednesday (Photo: Wikipedia)

New Czech government unveiled ahead of Lisbon vote


by Andrew Rettman,

The Czech Republic on Tuesday (5 May) named the new team of men and women set to run the EU presidency until the end of June. The announcement came on the eve of the Czech senate's vote on the Lisbon treaty on Wednesday.

Incoming prime minister and professional statistician Jan Fischer has nominated 48-year old deputy foreign minister Jan Kohout to take over as foreign minister. The ex-Communist Party member is a former Czech ambassador to the EU and UN, who also took part in drafting ...



Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.









