euobserver
Gazprom could face a €10 billion anti-trust fine from the EU (Photo: qwertyuiop)

EU launches anti-trust case against Gazprom

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU has started legal action against Russian energy giant Gazprom, the bloc's competition chief said on Thursday (3 October).

Speaking at an event to mark European Competition Day in Lithuanian capital Vilnius, EU competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia confirmed that the EU executive had started to draw up a formal charge sheet against the firm.

He refused to speculate on the time frame of the case, which comes against a backdrop of increased tensions between Russia and the ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

