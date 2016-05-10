EU shown yellow card on workers' pay

Eleven EU member states have shown a yellow card to the European Commission over its recent proposal to warrant equal pay to posted workers.
The parliaments of Estonia, Hungary and Slovakia filed complaints - technically known as reasoned opinions - on Tuesday (10 May), hours before the official deadline passed at midnight.
Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania had already done so.
The yellow card procedure is a way for national parliam...
