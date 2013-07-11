EU countries ignore MEPs on court appointment

The European Parliament is annoyed that EU countries endorsed a Croatian candidate for the Court of Auditors despite the fact MEPs rejected him one month ago.

The EU Council on Wednesday (10 July) appointed Neven Mates as Croatia's man in the Luxembourg-based body.

Mates, who used to work for the International Monetary Fund and who is currently an advisor to the head of Croatia's central bank, will do the job of overseeing EU spending for the next six years.

His basic salar...