EU commission tightens rules on regional state aid

The European Commission Wednesday (19 June) released new rules on granting regional aid in a bid to make it more attractive for companies to locate to poor areas in the EU.

The reforms, prompted by the EU's struggling economy and record high unemployment rates, also aim to clamp down on governments handing out public money to projects that bring few benefits to locals.

In future the public money must be tied to the goals of the EU's 2020 strategy, a set of economic and social obje...