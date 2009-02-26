Ad
Ms Grybauskaite has a strong chances of winning the elections, according to polls (Photo: European Commission)

EU budget commissioner to run for Lithuanian presidency

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU budget commissioner Dalia Grybauskaite will be running in the presidential elections in her native Lithunia on 17 May, she announced on Thursday (26 February).

"I can – and I want – to use my experience, my knowledge and my abilities to pull us out of the political and economic shadows," Ms Grybauskaite told reporters in Vilnius, French news agency AFP reports.

The 52-year-old commissioner, who is seen as the favourite for the top job, said she would run as an independent centr...

