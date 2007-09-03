Poland seeks EU court adviser post in treaty talks

Poland is demanding that it gets a permanent legal adviser to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) - a so-called advocate general - as part of ongoing talks on a new EU treaty.

The ECJ currently has eight advocates-general, who are the EU court's highest advisers. Five of them are normally drawn from the EU's 'big five' states Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain, with the other three posts rotating between smaller member states.

Poland now wants to be treated on an equal foot...