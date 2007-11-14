Ad
The judges said they are "concerned" over segregation in Czech schools (Photo: European Commission)

Roma ruling highlights segregation problem in Central Europe

by Lucia Kubosova, STRASBOURG,

The Strasbourg-based European human rights court has ruled against the Czech Republic in a case involving Roma students who had been placed in special schools, with possible implications for other central European countries accused of similar segregation practices.

In a verdict delivered on Tuesday (13 November), the grand chamber of the European Court of Human Rights confirmed Prague had violated the non-discrimination principles by sending 18 persons to special schools for pupils with...

