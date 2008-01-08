France open to further EU enlargement

France has indicated that it is ready to support further enlargement of the European Union, with a series of countries from the Western Balkans lining up to the join the 27-nation bloc.

French Europe minister Jean-Pierre Jouyet told the Financial Times newspaper that the French government had changed its attitude to enlargement and to Europe more generally since French voters rejected the EU constitution in mid 2005.

"We used to believe that a federal Europe was necessary for a mo...