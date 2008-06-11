Ad
A majority of EU states have ratified the EU's Lisbon treaty (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Finnish and Estonian parliaments ratify EU treaty

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The Finnish and Estonian parliaments have ratified the EU's Lisbon treaty, just a day before Irish citizens are to cast their vote on the document in a referendum being closely watched across Europe.

A large majority of Finnish deputies – 151 out of 200 – on Wednesday (11 June) voted in favour of the document, while 27 opposed it and 21 were absent, according to AFP news agency.

A little later on Wednesday afternoon, the Estonian parliament also approved the Lisbon treaty. Its vot...

