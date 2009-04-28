Ad
euobserver
The EU's cohesion policy has helped fund major infrastructure projects in poorer regions (Photo: EUobserver)

New report adds to cohesion policy debate

EU Political
by Andrew Willis,

Debate on the future of the EU's cohesion policy post-2013 received a major contribution on Monday (27 April) with the publication of an independent report by Dr Fabrizio Barca, director general of the Italian finance ministry.

The report broadly backs the EU's current cohesion policy that aims to boost development in underperforming regions, but also outlines the need for a number of important reforms to improve the policy's future efficiency.

Dr Barca conducted a series of mee...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The EU's cohesion policy has helped fund major infrastructure projects in poorer regions (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections