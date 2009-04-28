New report adds to cohesion policy debate

Debate on the future of the EU's cohesion policy post-2013 received a major contribution on Monday (27 April) with the publication of an independent report by Dr Fabrizio Barca, director general of the Italian finance ministry.

The report broadly backs the EU's current cohesion policy that aims to boost development in underperforming regions, but also outlines the need for a number of important reforms to improve the policy's future efficiency.

Dr Barca conducted a series of mee...