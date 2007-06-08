Doubts emerge over Russia's defence shield proposal

The head of NATO has welcomed Moscow's apparent backing down from its Cold War rhetoric over the US plan to place an anti-missile shield in central Europe, but also cautiously questioned Moscow's offer to use a Russian-operated radar base in Azerbaijan instead.

"I am not a technician but I do think that the geographic location of Azerbaijan is different from other choices that the United States has made", NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer said on Friday (8 June), although he...