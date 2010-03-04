Ad
euobserver
Polls predict further successes for Geert Wilders in June national elections (Photo: www.geertwilders.nl)

Gains for Wilders' anti-immigration party in Dutch elections

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Early results suggest the hard-right anti-immigration party of Geert Wilders looks set to emerge as the main winner in local elections held in the Netherlands on Wednesday (3 March), setting the stage for a national showdown in June.

"We are going to conquer the entire country ... We are going to be the biggest party in the country," said the blond-haired Mr Wilders as the results came through.

Although the Party for Freedom (PVV) only fielded candidates in two local constituenc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Polls predict further successes for Geert Wilders in June national elections (Photo: www.geertwilders.nl)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections