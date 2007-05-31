Vatican signals support for Turkey EU bid

The Vatican has indicated it supports Turkish EU accession and acknowledged Ankara's progress toward democracy at a time when clouds of doubt are gathering over Turkey enlargement inside the EU itself.

In an interview with Italian daily La Stampa, published on Wednesday (30 May), the Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone said that if "fundamental rules of cohabitation" are respected, building together a common future is possible "also with [Turkey's] entry in Europe."