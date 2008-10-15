German foreign minister backs Turkey's EU bid

German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier backed Turkey's EU bid on Tuesday (14 October), speaking at the opening of the Frankfurt book fair together with Turkish Nobel literature laureate Orhan Pamuk and Turkish President Abdullah Gul.

"Turkey may still have a little way to go here, but we should support Turkey on this way," the German minister said, German media reports, with Mr Steinmeier stressing that Turkey's "integration with the EU" is important for the integration of the ...