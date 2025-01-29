New EU sanctions to strike at Russia's Tass 'news' agency

Russia's historic Tass news agency is to go offline in the EU and people who run Russia’s oil-tanker ‘shadow fleet’ will be blacklisted in future under planned new sanctions, which also go after a Kremlin-elite financial bag-man, a North Korean general, and Russian aluminium imports, but not liquid gas.
Tass was created in 1904 and "for more than 113 years .....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
