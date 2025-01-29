Ad
euobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin (l) speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2024 (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Exclusive

New EU sanctions to strike at Russia's Tass 'news' agency

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's historic Tass news agency is to go offline in the EU and people who run Russia’s oil-tanker ‘shadow fleet’ will be blacklisted in future under planned new sanctions, which also go after a Kremlin-elite financial bag-man, a North Korean general, and Russian aluminium imports, but not liquid gas.

Tass was created in 1904 and "for more than 113 years .....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Hungary agrees Russia-sanctions rollover in return for 'useless' declaration
Finland cooperates with Russia to counter Moscow hybrid migrant threats
Russian president Vladimir Putin (l) speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2024 (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections