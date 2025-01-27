Ad
Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó in Brussels on Monday (Photo: EU Council)

Hungary agrees Russia-sanctions rollover in return for 'useless' declaration

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary has dropped objections to Russia sanctions with nothing in return, amid a multi-pronged EU pushback against Moscow, which also unmasked three Russian spies. 

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó agreed to roll over existing EU sanctions on Russia for another six months at a meeting in Brussels on Monday (26 January).

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó in Brussels on Monday (Photo: EU Council)

