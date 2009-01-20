Ad
The No vote in Ireland was not given equal weight to the No in France and the Netherlands, says Ludek Sefzig (Photo: EUobserver)

Irish changes to Lisbon vital for Czech ratification

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The ratification of the Lisbon treaty in the Czech senate will be "very problematic" if the EU protocols promised to the Irish for a second referendum are not adopted, Ludek Sefzig, head of the EU affairs committee in the Czech senate told EUobserver.

A former member of the European Parliament and currently a Czech senator from the conservative ODS party, Mr Sefzig was present on Monday (19 January) in Brussels at a joint debate with national parliaments on EU policies in the area of ju...

