euobserver
Croatia is set to be the EU's 28th member state (Photo: EUobserver)

Croatia wants EU to speed up membership negotiations

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Croatia has expressed dissatisfaction with the state of its European Union membership negotiations, claiming it is not getting enough credit from the EU's side for the pace at which it is carrying out internal reforms.

"Although we are not displeased (…) I cannot nonetheless state that we are satisfied," Croatia's chief negotiator with the EU Vladimir Drobnjak told MEPs on Tuesday (29 January).

The state of the talks "does not reflect all the work and effort Croatia has done so fa...

EU Political

