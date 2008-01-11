Ad
Croatia needs to speed up reforms if it wants to join the bloc in the next three years (Photo: CE)

Croatia risks delay in EU membership, MEP warns

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Croatia needs to speed up the pace of its reforms or it risks becoming a full EU member only after 2011, the MEP in charge of the dossier has warned.

In his last report, Austrian Socialist MEP Hannes Swoboda set 2009 as a target date for finalising EU negotiations with Zagreb and 2011 as the year when Croatia could become a full EU member.

But while "six months ago, this was very likely to happen," today, the probability of Croatia respecting this time-frame is only "20 to 30 perc...

