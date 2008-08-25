EU 'wins' 2008 Olympic games

The 27 member states of the EU when counted together won 87 gold medals at the Beijing Olympics, dwarfing the individual tallies of China on 51 and the US on 36, as the games closed on Sunday (24 August).

The figures - compiled as a mini-political project by think-tank the Young European Federalists and just for fun by German PR firm Euro-Informationen - also show the EU on 280 medals in total, ahead of China (100) and the US (110).

"The European Union therefore takes the leading...