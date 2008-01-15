Brussels accused of ignoring social concerns in climate bill

Trade unions have urged the European Commission to delay its keenly awaited climate change package rather than introduce it without measures designed to soften its "social impact."

John Monks, the secretary general of European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), told journalists on Tuesday (15 January) that the commission's current draft of proposals on reaching energy targets and curbing CO2 emissions, to be unveiled on 23 January, is "unacceptable."

The legislation will lay out co...