MEPs vote not to publish controversial audit report

After a heated debate, MEPs from the budgetary control committee voted on Tuesday afternoon (26 February) not to publish a confidential report detailing abuses in the way some deputies use their monthly staff allowance.

In the morning session of the committee, the MEPs got locked in an internal dispute over whether to make the 92-page document public or not.

"There are no names of individuals in this report, no political parties or nationalities mentioned. Therefore, I do not see ...