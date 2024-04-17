Tusk now needs to win over Poland's conservative core

Poland is on the verge of democratic renewal in a historic turning point for the Central European nation since its restoration of independence in 1989.
Last October, millions of voters queued for hours outside polling stations across the country to end the creeping authoritarianism that defined almost a decade of rule under Law and Justice (PiS). <...
Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a non-resident associate research fellow from the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in Prague.
