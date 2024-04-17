Ad
euobserver
Now in government, Donald Tusk should reconsider his approach in light of the deeply-divided Polish electorate. It may inadvertently maintain PiS’s internal cohesion at a time when the party should be at its most vulnerable (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tusk now needs to win over Poland's conservative core

EU Political
EU Elections
Opinion
by Hugo Blewett-Mundy, Prague,

Poland is on the verge of democratic renewal in a historic turning point for the Central European nation since its restoration of independence in 1989.

Last October, millions of voters queued for hours outside polling stations across the country to end the creeping authoritarianism that defined almost a decade of rule under Law and Justice (PiS). <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU ElectionsOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a non-resident associate research fellow from the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in Prague.

Now in government, Donald Tusk should reconsider his approach in light of the deeply-divided Polish electorate. It may inadvertently maintain PiS’s internal cohesion at a time when the party should be at its most vulnerable (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU ElectionsOpinion

Author Bio

Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a non-resident associate research fellow from the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in Prague.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections