Ad
euobserver
Portugal says it will not fight a battle on the basis of 134 million possible scenarios (Photo: European Commission)

Portugal calls for clear EU treaty commitment from member states

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The incoming Portuguese EU presidency has indicated it is against opening formal treaty negotiations unless EU leaders meeting in Brussels in two week's time clearly commit themselves to agreeing a new institutional settlement.

"We need a clear commitment by all 27 [member states] on the general endeavour," said Portuguese EU ambassador Alvaro de Mendoca on Monday (11 June) at a European Policy Centre meeting.

Under a general plan pushed by current EU presidency Germany and to be ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Portugal says it will not fight a battle on the basis of 134 million possible scenarios (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections