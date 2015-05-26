Ad
euobserver
"On Facebook Iohannis is the most popular politician in the whole of Europe" (Photo: Klaus Iohannis)

Romania: Cleaning up needs stamina

EU Political
Opinion
by Corina Murafa, Bucharest,

Romania’s digital generation is on the rise. Facebook recently announced that there are today 8 million accounts in Romania, a 5 percent increase from the beginning of 2015. For a country with just slightly above 20 million inhabitants that is a lot.

One of the most popular politicians on Facebook is the new Romanian president Klaus Iohannis who has in office for about 5 months now. He currently has over 1.5 million followers.

In fact, on Facebook Iohannis is the most popular po...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

French attack harms Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen hopes
"On Facebook Iohannis is the most popular politician in the whole of Europe" (Photo: Klaus Iohannis)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections