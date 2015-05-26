Romania: Cleaning up needs stamina

Romania’s digital generation is on the rise. Facebook recently announced that there are today 8 million accounts in Romania, a 5 percent increase from the beginning of 2015. For a country with just slightly above 20 million inhabitants that is a lot.

One of the most popular politicians on Facebook is the new Romanian president Klaus Iohannis who has in office for about 5 months now. He currently has over 1.5 million followers.

In fact, on Facebook Iohannis is the most popular po...