Ad
euobserver
Segregation and lower performance result in low numbers of migrant students at universities (Photo: European Commission)

Migrant children in EU do poorly in school, says commission paper

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission is due to address the sensitive issue of educating the children of migrants in a policy consultation paper included in a social agenda package to be adopted on 2 July.

The document - seen by EUobserver - highlights the worrying trends of migrant pupil segregation and lower performance in schools and puts to debate whether the bloc's existing rules should be adapted.

The consultation paper examines how the EU and its programmes could help member states tackl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Segregation and lower performance result in low numbers of migrant students at universities (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections