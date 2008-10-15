Ad
Anti-Lisbon treaty protesters in front of the European Commission in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: EUobserver)

Ireland promises Lisbon clarity in December

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Irish leader Brian Cowen on Wednesday (15 October) briefed EU colleagues on Ireland's progress since its rejection of the EU's Lisbon treaty in June, promising to present an action plan on a way out of the deadlock by December.

"Four months have elapsed since our referendum and our domestic political debate is taking its course, but still has some way to go," he told EU heads of state and government gathering for the October summit in Brussels.

Mr Cowen insisted that "it is not ye...

