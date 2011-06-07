Ad
Fresh catch outside a restaurant in Croatia. The fisheries talks took just over a year to complete (Photo: marttj)

Croatia to complete EU entry talks in two weeks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Hungarian EU presidency expects to wrap up Croatia's EU entry talks in the next two weeks after closing a chapter on fisheries on Monday (6 June).

The remaining four chapters - on budget, competition, the judiciary and on "any other business" - are to be concluded by 21 June, when the Hungarian foreign minister, wearing his EU presidency hat, meets his Croatian counterpart at an intergovernmental conference in Brussels or Luxembourg.

EU diplomatic sources say competition and t...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

