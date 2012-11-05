Ad
The pharmaceutical industry says it has contributed billions to crisis-hit EU countries (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

Merck stops cancer drug supply to Greek hospitals

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

German drug company Merck has halted life-saving cancer drug shipments to Greek public hospitals.

Its chief financial officer, Matthias Zachert told German paper Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday (3 November) that the crisis-struck country has not paid its bills.

"It only affects Greece, where we have been faced with many problems. It's just the one product," he said.

Reuters reports that the cancer-fighting drug is called Erbitux. While the medication will no longer be available...

