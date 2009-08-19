Ad
The CSU party had formulated 14 guidelines on how to strengthen the German parliament's influence over EU legislation (Photo: Torkil Sørensen/norden.org)

German political parties agree Lisbon treaty law

EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk,

Germany's ruling political parties on Tuesday (18 August) reached agreement on how to implement the Lisbon treaty after week's of negotiations.

The Bavarian CSU faction of the Christian Democrat party had wanted to bind the government more tightly to seek backing from the German parliament, the Bundestag, and federal council, the Bundesrat, before agreeing deals on new legislation in Brussels.

But in the end the CSU gave in to a softer position, under which the German government...

