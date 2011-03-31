Ad
Line up of women leaders in EU countries, from l to r: Lithuania, Germany, Slovakia, Finland and the EU foreign affairs chief (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Voluntary female quotas do not work, Norway says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Voluntary quotas for women on the boards of publicly listed companies, as proposed by the EU commission, do not work, with legally-binding ones needed, a Norwegian official has said on the basis of the Nordic country's leading experience in the area.

"In Norway, we were not able to make a difference with the voluntary approach," public administration minister Rigmor Aasrud told EUobserver in an interview.

She recalled that Norway's Conservative government in 2003 told companies t...

