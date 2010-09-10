Ad
Lobby by SMS: Ashton's inbox is full of ideas for EEAS candidates (Photo: ShuffleArt)

Foreign ministers lobby Ashton by SMS on top jobs

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Foreign ministers lobbied EU top diplomat Catherine Ashton by every means possible including "by SMS" to get their candidates appointed to the new European External Action Service (EEAS), Finnish FM Alexander Stubb said during a meeting in Brussels on Friday (10 September).

The top positions are likely to be filled by a German, a Frenchman, a Pole and an EU commission official from Ireland.

"I think the allocation of personnel is very much a discussion that takes place behind clos...

