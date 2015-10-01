Ad
euobserver
Juncker (l) has denied any responsibility for the tax rulings in Luxembourg (Photo: © European Union 2015 - European Parliament)

EP debate flares up on extending tax probe

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An internal debate at the European Parliament on whether to extend a probe on unfair tax rulings is likely to be decided next week.

A lack of access to documents and a total lack of cooperation from some member states [Bulgaria, Denmark, Slovenia] as well as numerous multinationals have obstructed the probe.

The special committee on tax was set up after the LuxLeaks scandal, which exposed how Luxembourg allowed big firms to...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

